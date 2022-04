Tree falls on pickup truck at North Highland, East Forest

JACKSON, Tenn. – A man waiting at a red light in east Jackson was able to drive away from an unfortunate incident.







































At the intersection of East Forest and North Highland Avenue, a tree fell on the rear of his pickup truck.

The tree left damage to the truck, including a dent in the hatch.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Find more local news here.