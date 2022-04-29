Rodney David Van Winkle, age 54, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Rodney was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church, and community. A United States Army Veteran who served his country in the Gulf War and three other campaigns, continued his service to others through his ministry as the Senior Pastor of Faith Church of God and Hickory Withe PCG.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Stephanie Lynne VanWinkle; children, Amber (Sean) Hayfield, Mathew VanWinkle and Andrew VanWinkle; his mother, Evelyn Van Winkle; his siblings, Vicki (Myron) Miller and Kimberly (Brian) Spires; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He now joins those who have gone before him: his father, Roderick VanWinkle; mother, Neva Lou Asmussen; two sisters, Ruth Ann VanWinkle and Dianne Taylor; and mother-in-love, Lou Ruddell.

Rodney’s love of music, sense of humor and capacity to help others will always be remembered in our hearts and memories.

A visitation for Mr. VanWinkle will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Kyle Chessor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Redemption City Church http:// redemptionmemphis.org.

