Atlanta Braves make a stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local baseball fans got a once in a lifetime opportunity at the Ballpark Monday afternoon.

Atlanta Braves make a stop in Jackson

Atlanta Braves make a stop in Jackson

Atlanta Braves make a stop in Jackson

Atlanta Braves make a stop in Jackson

Atlanta Braves make a stop in Jackson

The Atlanta Braves are on a tour to 151 cities to celebrate the 151st year of the franchise of the Braves.

They made a stop in Jackson so residents and fans could have a chance to pose and take a photo with their World Series trophy.

Vice president and General Manager of the Ballpark, Steve DeSalvo says it’s exciting to bring this opportunity to the Hub City.

“It’s exciting for us to be apart of it since we’re back in this stadium for the first time, and it’s just a great thing for baseball in general. It’s baseball season. It’s started. We’ve got a little ways to go before our season starts here, but it just gives fans a great chance to keep baseball top of the mind,” he said.

The Braves’ next stop is Memphis.

Find more local news here.