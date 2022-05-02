Household hazardous waste collection to be held in McNairy Co. on May 7

SELMER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will hold a household hazardous waste collection in McNairy County this week.

The mobile service gives residents the opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous waste such as pesticides, cleaning fluids, rechargeable batteries and more.

These types of waste are often considered flammable, toxic or corrosive and should not be included with regular garbage.

On Saturday, May 7, you can drop-off those items at 393 South 6th Street in Selmer, from 8 a.m. to noon.

There is no cost to drop-off your items and you do not have to be a McNairy County resident to participate.

Some items such as ammunition, paint and electronics will not be accepted.

