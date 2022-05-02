Jim Jackson Golf Classic brings out golfers for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local golfers hit the green for a great cause.

The Jim Jackson Golf Classic took place Monday morning at the Jackson Golf and Country Club.

The golfing event was held to raise money for Youth Town of Tennessee.

Golf packages, prizes, and lunch was included for those that participated.

“We use faith based therapies that really treat the whole individual. We really feel like it’s important that we’re not just treating the physical sickness, but the emotional drivers and the household drivers that keeps these kids in a cycle of substance abuse,” said Josh McCafee, the Board Director at Youth Town.

This was the 18th year for the tournament.

