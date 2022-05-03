Henderson County — May 3, 2022 Primary Election
Republican Primary
County Mayor — Henderson County
Eddie Bray R
0%
0
Robbie McCready R
0%
0
David Watts R
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commission District 1 — Henderson County
Duane Beecham R
0%
0
William "Junior" Carter R
0%
0
Jeff James R
0%
0
David "Mike" Lefler R
0%
0
Brent L. Mayfield R
0%
0
Michael K. Tate R
0%
0
Dwayne L. Waddle R
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commission District 2 — Henderson County
Don Eubank Jr. R
0%
0
Adam Harrington R
0%
0
Tommy W. Page R
0%
0
Tonya Stegall R
0%
0
Wesley Robert Vaughn R
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commission District 3 — Henderson County
Todd Beecham R
0%
0
Shana Clark Duke R
0%
0
Lee Maness R
0%
0
Aaron L. Wood R
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commission District 4 — Henderson County
Terry W. Allen R
0%
0
Daniel Clark R
0%
0
Randal Keen R
0%
0
Kimberly Middleton-Vineyard R
0%
0
Wanda Powers R
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commission District 6 — Henderson County
Andy Anderson R
0%
0
Jack Johnson R
0%
0
Jessie Ray Overman R
0%
0
Chris L. Weatherly D
0%
0
Last updated:
Sheriff — Henderson County
Bradley Atkinson R
0%
0
Brian Duke R
0%
0
Last updated:
County Clerk – Henderson County
Tasha Carver R
0%
0
Clay Crook R
0%
0
John A. Adams R
0%
0
Damon Owens R
0%
0
Jill Holmes Parker R
0%
0
Jeff Wills R
0%
0
Last updated:
School Board District 6 — Henderson County
Tim Rogers R
0%
0
John W. Walker R
0%
0
Last updated:
Constable District 1 — Henderson County
JR Howard R
0%
0
John S. James R
0%
0
Last updated:
Constable District 3 — Henderson County
Mike Fisher R
0%
0
Randy Joe Maness Sr. R
0%
0
Last updated:
Circuit Court Judge District 26, Division I
- Joseph T. Howell (uncontested)
Circuit Court Judge District 26, Division II
- Donald H. (Don) Allen (uncontested)
Circuit Court Judge District 26, Division III
- Kyle Atkins (uncontested)
Chancellor
- Steven W. Maroney (uncontested)
District Attorney General District 26
- Jody Pickens (uncontested)
Public Defender District 26
- Jeremy Brent Epperson (uncontested)
County Commission District 7
- Nicholas Peterson (uncontested)
- Joe Ross (uncontested)
County Trustee
- John Cavness (uncontested)
General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge
- Robert Stevie Beal (uncontested)
General Sessions and Circuit Court Clerk
- Beverly J. Dunaway (uncontested)
Register of Deeds
- Doug Bartholomew (uncontested)
School Board District 2
- Steve Crownover (uncontested)
School Board District 4
- Ted “Tommy” Gordon, Jr. (uncontested)
Constable District 2
- Ronnie Holmes (uncontested)
Constable District 4
- Jason Hamlett (uncontested)
Constable District 5
- Chris McPeake (uncontested)
Constable District 6
- Jeffrey H. Griggs (uncontested)
Democratic Primary
Constable District 7
- Richard Stanfill Jr. (uncontested)