Henderson County — May 3, 2022 Primary Election

Republican Primary

County Mayor — Henderson County

  • Eddie Bray  R 0%
    0
  • Robbie McCready  R 0%
    0
  • David Watts  R 0%
    0
County Commission District 1 — Henderson County

  • Duane Beecham  R 0%
    0
  • William "Junior" Carter  R 0%
    0
  • Jeff James  R 0%
    0
  • David "Mike" Lefler  R 0%
    0
  • Brent L. Mayfield  R 0%
    0
  • Michael K. Tate  R 0%
    0
  • Dwayne L. Waddle  R 0%
    0
County Commission District 2 — Henderson County

  • Don Eubank Jr.  R 0%
    0
  • Adam Harrington  R 0%
    0
  • Tommy W. Page  R 0%
    0
  • Tonya Stegall  R 0%
    0
  • Wesley Robert Vaughn  R 0%
    0
County Commission District 3 — Henderson County

  • Todd Beecham  R 0%
    0
  • Shana Clark Duke  R 0%
    0
  • Lee Maness  R 0%
    0
  • Aaron L. Wood  R 0%
    0
County Commission District 4 — Henderson County

  • Terry W. Allen  R 0%
    0
  • Daniel Clark  R 0%
    0
  • Randal Keen  R 0%
    0
  • Kimberly Middleton-Vineyard  R 0%
    0
  • Wanda Powers  R 0%
    0
County Commission District 6 — Henderson County

  • Andy Anderson  R 0%
    0
  • Jack Johnson  R 0%
    0
  • Jessie Ray Overman  R 0%
    0
  • Chris L. Weatherly  D 0%
    0
Sheriff — Henderson County

  • Bradley Atkinson  R 0%
    0
  • Brian Duke  R 0%
    0
County Clerk – Henderson County

  • Tasha Carver  R 0%
    0
  • Clay Crook  R 0%
    0
  • John A. Adams  R 0%
    0
  • Damon Owens  R 0%
    0
  • Jill Holmes Parker  R 0%
    0
  • Jeff Wills  R 0%
    0
School Board District 6 — Henderson County

  • Tim Rogers  R 0%
    0
  • John W. Walker  R 0%
    0
Constable District 1 — Henderson County

  • JR Howard  R 0%
    0
  • John S. James  R 0%
    0
Constable District 3 — Henderson County

  • Mike Fisher  R 0%
    0
  • Randy Joe Maness Sr.  R 0%
    0
Circuit Court Judge District 26, Division I

  • Joseph T. Howell (uncontested)

Circuit Court Judge District 26, Division II

  • Donald H. (Don) Allen (uncontested)

Circuit Court Judge District 26, Division III

  • Kyle Atkins (uncontested)

Chancellor

  • Steven W. Maroney (uncontested)

District Attorney General District 26

  • Jody Pickens (uncontested)

Public Defender District 26

  • Jeremy Brent Epperson (uncontested)

County Commission District 7

  • Nicholas Peterson (uncontested)
  • Joe Ross (uncontested)

County Trustee

  • John Cavness (uncontested)

General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge

  • Robert Stevie Beal (uncontested)

General Sessions and Circuit Court Clerk

  • Beverly J. Dunaway (uncontested)

Register of Deeds

  • Doug Bartholomew (uncontested)

School Board District 2

  • Steve Crownover (uncontested)

School Board District 4

  • Ted “Tommy” Gordon, Jr. (uncontested)

Constable District 2

  • Ronnie Holmes (uncontested)

Constable District 4

  • Jason Hamlett (uncontested)

Constable District 5

  • Chris McPeake (uncontested)

Constable District 6

  • Jeffrey H. Griggs (uncontested)

Democratic Primary

Constable District 7

  • Richard Stanfill Jr. (uncontested)

 

