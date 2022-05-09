Students put “I” in KIND in Union City

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Students heard a message that will make the world a better place.

Carrie Willis is a first-grade teacher at Union City Elementary School and she is the current International United Miss Tennessee.

She used her platform to promote “Be the ‘I’ in KIND” Week initiative.

The anti-bullying theme also carries the message of “Always be a little kinder than necessary.”

As part of KIND week, students wrote letters to soldiers thanking them for their service.

And they wrote notes of encouragement to nursing home residents in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Kindness: It costs nothing but means everything,” Willis said. “The anti-bullying theme is important to me, and I was thrilled that our students were so enthusiastic in all we talked about throughout the week.”

