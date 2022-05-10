Jackson-Madison County General awarded for quality treatment of heart attack patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County General Hospital is being recognized for their quality treatment of heart attack patients.

The hospital received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Plantinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients.

To receive the award, the hospital demonstrated sustained achievement for two consecutive years and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital is one of only 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

