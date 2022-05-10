Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana sheriff says the Alabama murder suspect and jailer who evaded authorities for more than a week were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding shows a photograph of the weapons that were found in the possession of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White following their capture during a press conference in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said they were carrying four handguns and an AR-15 rifle along with $29,000 in cash.

He said convict Casey White showed no remorse over the death of jail official Vicky White, who was found mortally wounded with a gun in her hand.

He said they believe Vicky White killed herself, but a coroner will make the final determination.

