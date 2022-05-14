A Few Storms This Evening, Better Chances On Sunday Evening

Saturday Forecast Update for May 14th:

A few pop up showers and storms mainly the later part of the day with most areas staying dry until Sunday evening. A few convective pop ups will be possible in the late afternoon and evening with much of the area staying dry until then. Better chances of storms will come Sunday evening as a faster moving cold front moves through the area. New model runs now indicated the front will actually move through versus stalling out which should bring drier cooler weather the start of next week.

Although storms will mostly be isolated in the evening, a couple of them may get strong with a brief wind gust or hail.

TODAY:

Most of the day looks dry for us but we’ll have a 30% chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm mainly towards late afternoon and evening. Highs will come in around 83 degrees in the peak of the afternoon with light to calm winds. Although we are not looking at as many storms developing as yesterday, a couple of the storms that do get going could become strong or briefly severe with the main threat being hail.

TONIGHT:

A shower or two can’t be ruled out early, otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and continued humid with lows around 63.

SUNDAY:

Finally some movement in the pattern we’ve have had lately as a true cold front passes through the area in the evening. The downside is there will be a better chance of storms in the evening as well and the severe risk goes up some to the slight level. The better side to this is that behind the front we’ll return to cooler and much less humid air to start next week.

Most of Sunday looks dry in the day before the front arrives in the evening. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon with warmer high temperatures around 87-89 degrees. Chances of storms go up to around 60% in the evening with a few storms becoming strong or severe. Clearing and cooler by late Sunday night in the upper 50’s with light northwest winds.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we start the following work week. Mostly sunny skies and expected on Monday and Tuesday and more clouds could move in during the middle of the week. The winds will come out of the northwest on Monday keeping highs in the low 80s but the winds will shift to more out of the west on Tuesday warming us back into the mid 80s. The humidity will not be too bad towards the beginning of the week for most of West Tennessee. We could be back up to near 90° on Wednesday due to southerly winds and the humidity will begin to climb back up again as well. Morning lows are expected to linger in the low to mid 60s for the first half of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90« day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

