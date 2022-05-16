May 3 Primary election results certified

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Primary election results have been certified.

The Madison County Election Commission made the announcement early on Monday.

Commission members certified election results for the May 3 county Primary. Leaders with the commission board also say some changes could be happening.

Members discussed plans to add another precinct to the third district.

In the meantime, commission members will be preparing for the next election on Aug. 4.

Early voting hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m .to 4 p.m, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Early voting starts July 15 and ends July 30. There will be three Saturdays to cast your early vote before the next election.

