Ukraine says mission at Mariupol steel mill is complete

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say the regiment that doggedly defended a steel mill as Ukraine’s last stronghold in the port city of Mariupol has completed its mission.

The declaration came Monday after more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the evacuation to separatist-controlled territory was done to save the lives of the fighters, who endured weeks of Russian assaults in the maze of underground passages below the hulking Azovstal steelworks.

An unknown number of defenders stayed behind to await other rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Sweden joined Finland in deciding to seek NATO membership. The move was another diplomatic setback for Moscow.

