UPDATE: Jackson Police investigating shooting that led to crash and claimed life

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police are now investigating a shooting that occurred on N. Highland Avenue, between Skyline Dr. and N. Parkway, which caused an accident and claimed the life of a young black male. During this ongoing investigation, officers have located bullet holes in the victims vehicle.

Jackson Police are trying to locate or identify a black sedan that would have been traveling Northbound on N. Highland approaching N. Parkway. This black sedan, possibly, would have been traveling at a high rate of speed. If anybody has any information on any black sedan traveling Northbound at a high rate of speed around the time of this incident, 5:12 P.M., please contact the Jackson Police Department.

Recap:

At approximately 5:12 P.M. today, May 20th, Jackson Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of N. Highland for an accident scene. Responding officers located one vehicle with a deceased subject on the inside.

Investigators on the scene attempting to determine the cause of the accident and death. This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information that would be beneficial, contact the Criminal Investigation Division by calling 731-425-8400.