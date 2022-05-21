Community comes together to celebrate its history

BEMIS, Tenn. –One community is celebrating its Heritage Day.

“It’s a homecoming and a heritage festival,” said Joel Jackson, chairman Bemis Historical Society.











The former town of Bemis celebrated its Heritage Day and one of its landmarks.

“This is actually not our bicentennial but it’s our centennial of this building that we’re in right now, the Bemis Auditorium is what they first called it,” Jackson said.

Gregory Hammond grew up in Bemis and says this day has helped him learn more about it.

“I’ve learned more about Bemis, than I did when I was raised here through this, through heritage, and so much went on and now I know who founded it, where it started and I was living in it,” Hammond said.

Hammond says there should be more Heritage Days.

“It’s beautiful to memorialize the small town living, small America,” Hammond said.

There was also a grand reopening of the Stella Duncan Park of Bemis with brand new equipment.

“It’s a whole new generation of equipment and a whole new generation of people,” Jackson said.

The next Heritage Day will be June 4th celebrating Denmark and Vine Hill at the Denmark Elementary School.