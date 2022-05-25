Storms Redevelop This Afternoon

Weather Update: Wednesday, May 25:

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. We have a nice and warm, afternoon underway with temps generally around 80°F. Unfortunately, it wont stay quiet as more storms are expected to blossom aheafd of a cold front slowly moving across Arkansas. The latest guidance develops new storm clusters by 2~3 PM, eventually organizing into more of a line segment into the early evening hours. There is a Marginal (1/5) threat of a few of those storms becoming strong to severe. The main threat would be with wind and large hail. Storms will prduce very heavy rain and perhaps some localized flooding in spots.



