Union University hosting FUGE Camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — A faith-based summer camp is bringing together students from across the country at a Union University.

FUGE Camp is being held for students from sixth through 12th grade. They will stay on campus for seven weeks, doing various gospel recreational activities.

That includes attending Bible studies and also serving the Jackson community.

Organizers say the camp stands as a way to help students grow together as a group in their faith, but also strengthen the faith within themselves.

“This is a life-changing camp. It’s not called life-changing camps for no reason. The Lord is here and students get to encounter him and different types of life change every single summer. So it’s an honor to get to be a part of it. We’re honored to partner with Union and all of the other universities that allow us to serve them and serve the church all summer long,” said Taylor Heatherly, Director of FUGE Camp.

“I mean we have early mornings and we have late nights, but in the end like every week, God moves, God works. Everyday we see miracles and it’s just a privilege to be here,” said Malery Ward, the Recreational Director for FUGE Camp.

