District Attorney General Jody Pickens voted into new role

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jody S. Pickens, the 26th District Attorney General, is taking up a new task.

According to a news release, Pickens was elected by members of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference to be their vice president of the Executive Committee.

“I am honored to have been chosen to serve as vice president of the Executive Committee,” Pickens said. “I have been privileged to serve on the Executive Committee for the past three years, working alongside incredible teams from across the state. I look forward to stepping into

this new role and serving the people of Tennessee, ensuring the work we are doing provides justice and protects the most vulnerable in our great state.”

In this role, Pickens will guide overall administration of justice in Tennessee.

