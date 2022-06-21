Residents displaced following apartment fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, evening the Jackson Fire Department was dispatched to Post House North apartments in response to an apartment fire.

Fortunately, no one was home during the fire. There were about six crews on the scene, and it took around an hour and a half to put out the flames.

Those who lived in the apartment say the fire has left them feeling distraught and numb.

“Fire is out now, and now we got not only those units that were on fire, but two units below that were water damaged and 14 other units that now don’t have power,” said Battalion Chief Brian Bowers.

It’s unknown how the fire started, as it’s still under investigation. However, those who live in the home say they had nothing plugged in, no candles lit, or anything they think could have started it.

They say they didn’t use candle or the stove, hadn’t used the dryer that day, and added that they do not have a microwave or a grill.

With two apartments destroyed by the fire, two affected by flooding, and 14 residents without power, many are in awe and wondering what’s next.

“For right now, those residents are being taken care of by Red Cross, and they’ll be, they’ll be taken care of for the night,” Bowers said. “Most of them had renters insurance, which is really valuable, and it’s really important to have.”

