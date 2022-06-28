Death of 2-year-old child under investigation in Big Sandy

BIG SANDY, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child in Big Sandy.

According to dispatch, on Monday, June 27, deputies and EMS responded to a report of a two-year-old found in a pool.

Authorities say that EMS transported the child to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

No further details have been confirmed by law enforcement at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation can contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 279-4280.

