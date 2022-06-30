Heat is Back & Showers & Storm Chances Increasing

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for June 30th:

The southerly winds have increased the humidity leading to an increase in cloud coverage this afternoon. It could lead to some pop up storms or rain showers for some of us tonight but chances are low. Chances for rain increase into the day on Friday and especially on Saturday. We could see shower chances lingering through the 4th of July as well. We will have the latest details and have the forecast for some popular travel destinations for folks in West Tennessee coming up right here.

WEEKEND TRAVEL UPDATE:

If you are driving a few hundred miles in any direction around West Tennessee for the upcoming holiday weekend, be prepared for some afternoon and evening pop up shower and storm chances. The severe weather threat will be low this weekend but each day will bring a chance for some shower activity. Do not cancel your plans, but be aware of the possibility of dodging a few weak storms.

TONIGHT:

Rain chances a few isolated storms are expected to return to our area Thursday night. Severe weather is NOT expected but some storm activity will be possible. The skies will become partly cloudy and the wind will come out of the south most of the night. Chances for rain sit around 20-30%. Thursday night temperatures will fall down to around 70°.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy skies and some isolated shower activity will continue into the day on Friday. Highs again will make it up to around 90° with overnight lows dropping down to around 70°. The winds will come out of the south increasing the humidity some into the afternoon and evening hours. Chances for rain on Friday is currently around 40%.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend weather will be very similar to what we are expecting for both Thursday and Friday. Partly cloudy skies and some pop up showers and weak storms are expected for both days. There appears to be a better chances for rain showers on Saturday with chances around 50% compared to the 20-30% chance for Sunday. Highs this weekend will again top out into the low 90s with morning lows starting in the low 70s. Not everyone will see rain this weekend but like last Sunday, everyone is going to get a pretty decent chance. Severe storms seem unlikely this weekend but it is something we will be tracking all week in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center.

4th OF JULY:

Partly clouds skies will be sticking around and the winds will stay light out of the southwest for Monday. Just like over the weekend, some pop up showers and weak storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours. Severe storms are not expected but some lightning and brief heavy rain could be possible with any of the cells that do pop up. Chances for rain on the 4th of July is currently around 30%. Highs will make it up into the low to mid 90s and temperatures will be in the 80s for the firework shows. Low 70s can be expected overnight though.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of next week and chances for some pop up showers or storms will continue to stick around for most of the forecast. The winds will come out of the southwest for most of the week keeping the humidity around as well. Morning lows will drop into the mid 70s for the majority of the week as well and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will hang around each afternoon. Rain chances continue in the forecast at least through next Thursday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +95° day on the year in June and some mid to upper 90s are expected over the next few weeks as well. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

