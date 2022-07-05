Excessive Heat Warnings Issued for West Tennessee

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for July 5th:

For the second time in 2022 the National Weather Service in Memphis has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for sections of West Tennessee. The heat index today is between 105-110° and is expected to be even higher for Wednesday and Thursday. We could see our first 100° temperatures in Jackson in over a couple years this week. We are also tracking a few pop up showers trying to cool a few locations down. We will have the latest information on the heat wave and more on a potential cool down this weekend coming up right here.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING & HEAT ADVISORY:

With temperatures forecast in the mid to upper 90s and with a heat index between 105-110° from Tuesday through Friday this week, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of West Tennessee and an excessive heat warning for most of our counties this week. Jackson has not hit 100° since around the 4th of July in 2012, a decade ago. Please be aware of the heat and take necessary precautions to avoid heat stroke or exhaustion if you plan on spending extended time outdoors this week. This is the 2nd excessive heat warning issued for West Tennessee this summer. That rarely has happened in recorded history.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and calm winds can be expected for most of the night. A shower or two cannot be ruled out around the time the sun sets but rain chances will be slim. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid 70s due to the high humidity lingering around the region.

WEDNESDAY:

We are going to be even hotter on Wednesday as many of us will see highs reaching the upper 90s with a heat index above 105° and approaching 110° at times in the late afternoon and early evening hours. The winds will come out of the southwest all day long. Mostly sunny skies will again stick around for most of the day and some of us will get lucky and see a rain shower move through to cool things down some. The bad news is, rain chances again only are around 20% on Wednesday. Expect mid 70s again for overnight lows.

THURSDAY:

Upper 90s and possibly a few 100s will impact the region on Thursday. The heat index could top 110° for a few hours in the afternoon. The winds will stay light out of the southwest and mostly sunny skies again can be expected. Some clouds may increase into the afternoon and evening and again some isolated pop up showers will impact some of us here in West Tennessee. But like the previous few days, most of us will not see them. Thursday night lows may only fall into the upper 70s for many location across the area.

FRIDAY:

The hottest day of the week and the most likely day to top 100° is going to be on Friday. We also will see a decent shot for some late afternoon and evening showers and weak storms to try to cool things off a little bit. The winds will continue to come out of the southwest and partly cloudy skies will hang around for most of the day. Depending on the timing of the next front, and the amount of rain we see on Friday, we should be dropping back down into the mid 70s Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

A cold front is going to move through West Tennessee this weekend. The timing and severity of the front is still being determined, but showers, storms and a brief cool down will likely be coming our way this weekend. Don’t get too excited as highs will still reach the low to mid 90s, but we should also see a less humid air mass for a couple of days. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday behind the front and out of the northeast on Sunday helping keep the heat index in check all weekend long. Showers and storms are expected to develop on Saturday as the front gets a little closer and passing by. We could see some strong and possibly severe storms this weekend, so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast and situation as the week progresses in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Rain chances look to clear on out Sunday with mostly sunny skies returning. There is the potential for some locations to receive over an inch of rain this weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +95° day on the year in June and some upper 90s or low 100s are expected over the next few weeks as well. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

