Kids Online Safety Act discussed in Senate

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kids Online Safety Act was discussed at the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, along with other state senators, have met previously to put together a piece of legislation that would protect children online.

The bill is aimed at combating the addictive algorithms from big tech companies that have been harmful to the mental health of minors.

The committee was able to add suggested amendments to the bill and to continue working toward presenting it to Congress.

“Begins to put in place those tools that are necessary for accountability for parents to be able to work with their children and also to protect their children,” Blackburn said.

The legislation will continue to be discussed and amended before being presented to Congress.

