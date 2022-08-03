MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area

OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area.

The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton.

Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022.

According to family, he was last seen wearing a red shirt and a necklace, carrying a dark backpack with pockets.

Anyone with information can contact the Obion Police Department at (731) 536-6244.

For more local news, click here.