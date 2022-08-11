Foundation announces upcoming Charity Gala

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation hosted a luncheon to make a special announcement.

2022 Charity Gala Announcement

The lunch was held at Rock’n Dough Pizza & Brewery, and the announcement was for their 2022 Charity Gala.

The Charity Gala is the largest annual fundraiser hosted by the Foundation.

The event includes a cocktail reception, silent auction, seated dinner, award presentations, live music, and dancing.

The event has come to be recognized as one of West Tennessee’s “most elegant events.”

“It will be at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson. Cocktail hours will start at six and then dinner and award presentations will begin at seven,” said Haley Wildridge, the Community Outreach Associate at the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

Proceeds from the event benefit Ayers Children’s Medical Center and the Hospice Home campaign.

