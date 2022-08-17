UT president to tour state for UT Promise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee’s president wants more people to know about their promise, and he is traveling do so.

Starting Aug. 23, UT President Randy Boyd will be traveling across the state in eight days to remind everyone of the UT Promise program, according to a news release.

The program that guarantees free tuition and fees after a student has already gotten other financial aid, the release says.

“When UT Promise was launched two years ago, we traveled the state to educate high school students and educators about how UT is working to make it easier for working- and middle-class families to achieve a college degree,” Boyd said. “With the change in UT Promise’s household income threshold, we are eager to travel the state again to make sure our communities know about the extra help that is available.”

The release says that Boyd will be speaking with high school students, staring in Memphis.

Stops include:

Tuesday, Aug. 23:

8:15 – 8:45 a.m. CDT – White Station High School

(514 S. Perkins Rd., Memphis)

10:15 – 10:45 a.m. CDT – Dyersburg High School

(125 US-51 BYP, Dyersburg)

11:15 – 11:45 a.m. CDT – Dyer County High School

(1000 W. Main St., Newbern)

1:45 – 2:15 p.m. CDT – Ripley High School

(354 S. Jefferson St., Ripley)

Wednesday, Aug. 24:

8:15 – 8:45 a.m. CDT – Henry County High School

(315 Wilson St., Paris)

10:30 – 11 a.m. CDT – Gibson County High School

(130 Trenton Hwy., Dyer)

1:45 – 2:15 p.m. CDT – Decatur Riverside High School

(4250 US-641, Decaturville)

Thursday, Aug. 25:

8 – 8:30 a.m. CDT – Cumberland County High School

(660 Stanley St., Crossville)

9:15 – 9:45 a.m. CDT – Monterey High School

(710 E. Commercial Ave., Monterey)

1:40 – 2:10 p.m. CDT – Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School

(613 17th Ave. N, Nashville)

Friday, Aug. 26:

8:45 – 9:15 a.m. EDT – Morristown West High School

(1 Trojan TRL, Morristown)

10:30 – 11 a.m. EDT – North Greene High School

(4675 Old Baileyton Rd., Greeneville)

1:30 – 2 p.m. EDT – Sevier County High School

(1200 Dolly Parton Pkwy., Sevierville)

Wednesday, Aug. 31:

8:15 – 8:45 a.m. CDT – Lawrence County High School

(1800 Springer Rd., Lawrenceburg)

9:30 – 10 a.m. CDT – Giles County High School

(200 Sheila Front Dr., Pulaski)

11 – 11:30 a.m. CDT – Lincoln County High School

(1233 Huntsville Hwy., Fayetteville)

1:30 – 2 p.m. CDT – Franklin County High School

(833 Bypass, Winchester)

2:45 – 3:15 p.m. CDT – Tullahoma High School

(927 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma)

Thursday Sept. 1:

8:30 – 9 a.m. CDT – Hendersonville High School

(123 Cherokee Rd., Hendersonville)

10 – 10:30 a.m. CDT – Rossview High School

(1237 Rossview Rd., Clarksville)

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. CDT – Springfield High School

(5240 TN-76, Springfield)

Wednesday Sept. 7:

10 – 10:30 a.m. EDT – West High School

(3300 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville)

2:30 – 3 p.m. EDT – Maryville High School

(825 Lawrence Ave., Maryville)

Wednesday Sept. 13:

8 – 8:30 a.m. EDT – Cleveland High School

(850 Raider Dr., Cleveland)

9:15 – 9:45 a.m. EDT – Central High School

(5728 Hwy. 58, Harrison)

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. EDT – Rhea County High School

(885 Eagle Ln., Evansville)

12:45 – 1:15 p.m. EDT – Lenoir City High School

(1485 Old Hwy. 95, Lenoir City)

