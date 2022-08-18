Food Truck Spotlight: Congetta’s Chi-talian Favorites

This week on Food Truck Spotlight, we’re getting a little taste of Italy!

Congetta’s Chi-talian Favorites can usually be found at the corner of Liberty and Main Street in downtown Jackson.

Owner Diana Haynes is originally from the Chicago area and says she enjoys bringing a piece of her childhood nostalgia to the people of West Tennessee.

The food truck specializes in Italian ice with a variety of flavors, and also offers favorites such as cannoli, tiramisu, Chicago-style Italian beef and sausage.

They also offer catering and keep their customers informed with the latest updates on their Facebook page.

