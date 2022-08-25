Greenfield Fire Dept. to host 34th Fire Prevention Festival

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — The Greenfield Fire Department is hosting the 34th Fire Prevention Festival in October.

The festival will continue span from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8. Events include, but are not limited to:

Lunch at Senior Citizens Center

Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner

Greenfield Fire Department Open House

Used book sale at the Nathan Porter Library

Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids

Side by Side Live Burn demo (10 a.m.)

You can find times, days and additional and information here.

Find more local news here.