Greenfield Fire Dept. to host 34th Fire Prevention Festival
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — The Greenfield Fire Department is hosting the 34th Fire Prevention Festival in October.
The festival will continue span from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8. Events include, but are not limited to:
- Lunch at Senior Citizens Center
- Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner
- Greenfield Fire Department Open House
- Used book sale at the Nathan Porter Library
- Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids
- Side by Side Live Burn demo (10 a.m.)
You can find times, days and additional and information here.
