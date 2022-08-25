Greenfield Fire Dept. to host 34th Fire Prevention Festival

Tristyn Fletcher,

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — The Greenfield Fire Department is hosting the 34th Fire Prevention Festival in October.

Greenfield Fire Department

Photo from the 32nd annual Fire Prevention Festival on October 9, 2021.

The festival will continue span from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8. Events include, but are not limited to:

  • Lunch at Senior Citizens Center
  • Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner
  • Greenfield Fire Department Open House
  • Used book sale at the Nathan Porter Library
  • Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids
  • Side by Side Live Burn demo (10 a.m.)

You can find times, days and additional and information here.

Find more local news here.

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts