Great Weather to Wrap Up the Work Week, Rain Back this Weekend

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for August 31st:

The weather will be near picture perfect for tonight and Thursday. More clouds will move in on Friday and the humidity will increase some due to southerly winds returning. Although Friday Night Football weather looks to be fantastic, you might be dodging some showers and storms this holiday weekend. We will have the latest on rain chances and storms moving back in for your Labor Day Weekend coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and calm winds will make for a fantastic Wednesday night across West TN. The humidity in general is low so don’t count of much for fog. Lows tonight will fall down to around 60°, so enjoy a cooler nice night.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will hang around during the day on Thursday. The winds will stay out of the northeast keeping the humidity down so expect another fantastic day. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lows will dip down to the mid 60s by Friday morning. Rain showers are not in the forecast.

FRIDAY:

The winds will change to the south on Friday increasing the humidity a bit and more clouds can be expected into the afternoon and evening. Rain showers are still not expected to return and highs will reach up to around 90°. Friday night lows will fall down to around 70°. Friday night football games look great with temperatures around 80° for kick off and mid 70s by the end of the games, leave the umbrellas at home.

THE WEEKEND:

Unfortunately rain showers and storm chances will be returning to the forecast for West Tennessee for the upcoming holiday weekend. Severe weather is NOT expected but if you are going to be out and about or having a BBQ, just know you might be dodging some isolated shower activity. Chances for rain on Saturday is currently 30% but that number jumps up to around 50% for Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s and it will be a bit humid, so a shower might help cool things down some. Partly cloudy skies can be expected on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies look to stick around on Sunday. The increase in clouds and shower chances will drop highs into the mid 80s for Sunday. Saturday and Sunday night lows are forecast to dip down to around 70°. The winds will stay out of the southeast most of the weekend.

LABOR DAY:

Rain showers and storm activity appears to be sticking around for Labor Day across West Tennessee. Shower chances sit around 40% as of now. We are not looking at a total washout but do expect to be impacted by some shower activity in the afternoon and evening hours for your holiday plans. Highs will reach the mid 80s again on Monday, mostly cloudy skies and a east wind will be lingering around most of the day. Monday night lows will drop into the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances and weak storm activity appears to be sticking around for the first half of next week. Highs will hang around in the mid 80s and lows will drop down to around 70° most nights. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will linger and the winds will stay out of the south keeping the humidity up a bit. As we head into the first week of September, pretty typical weather will be in the forecast. There is a lot of activity in the Atlantic Ocean as far as tropical development, but none of the storms are currently forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and have any impacts across the USA.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has been cooler and turned out to be a wet month. We picked up 7.31″ of rain making it the 4th wettest August on record bumping the 7.10″ from 2021 down to the 5th wettest on record. The record sits at 10.24″ set back in 1974. August 2022 turned out to be the wettest August since back in 2005 when we saw 9.72″. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

