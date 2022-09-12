Police investigate car crash in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police were on the scene Monday evening of a car that ran off of a busy Jackson street.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of East Forest Avenue, between Muse Street and North Highland Avenue in east Jackson.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls from viewers about a large police presence, and eyewitnesses who told us about the car leaving the roadway crashing into a fence.

In contacting the Jackson Police Department, investigators told us at this point they’re working this incident as a wreck investigation.

