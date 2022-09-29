Cool Mornings Through the Weekend & the Latest on Ian

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for September 29th:

The sunny, quiet, mild weather continues for all of West Tennessee tonight, Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Morning lows will continue to fall into the 40s until early next week. There is a shot for some 80s around the corner but rain chances remain slim for the Mid South into next week. We will have your full weekend hour by hour forecast breakdown plus the latest on Ian and where the storm will be heading next, coming up here.

TONIGHT:

We hadn’t dropped down in the mid 40s since May 8th here in West Tennessee, but we did the last three nights and will again tonight. Some low 40s cannot be ruled out either. Skies will be clear and the winds will be light out of the northeast most of the night. If you haven’t turned on your heater yet, you should be ok again tonight.

FRIDAY:

Depending on how far west Hurricane Ian makes it this weekend, will determine if we see any clouds from the storm before it moves off to the east of us. The further east you are the better chance you might see some clouds from the storm system. Shower chances are currently NOT expected but cannot be ruled out in Middle Tennessee. Highs on Friday will make it into the upper 70s and Friday night lows will drop down to around 50°. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast. The weather for Friday night football looks great and temps will start out in the upper 60s and fall down into the 50s by the 4th quarter.

THE WEEKEND:

There is a chance for some cloud cover on the back side of Hurricane Ian, but we also might see sunny skies all weekend long. The storm could drift far enough to the west to bring some rain showers to Middle Tennessee but that is NOT the current consensus forecast from the storm. We will keep an eye on it as the week progresses, but as of now, impacts look to be minimal here in West Tennessee from Ian. Highs this weekend will make it up to around 80° and lows will fall down to the upper 40s or low 50s. The winds will continue to come out of the north this weekend and will remain breezy at times, but we should warm back up near or above normal.

NEXT WEEK:

Sunny and nice weather is expected to hang around West Tennessee for most of next week. We might see an increase in clouds towards the middle of the week and although a shower or two could return towards the back half of the week, chances appear to be quite low as of now. Highs next week should hang around 80° and lows will hang around the mid 50s. It will be warmer next week than it was this week but sunny skies and the north or west wind will be sticking around all week long as well. Overall October is going to start out the same way September ended. We might need to start picking up some showers or drought concerns may try to return to some areas across the Mid South. We will end up well below normal on the month for average precipitation.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

According to the National Hurricane Center… Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 PM CDT near Sarasota Florida as a Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 MPH. The current forecast is suggesting the storm will track back out into the Atlantic and make landfall again as a category 1 hurricane along the southern coast of South Carolina. The storm will continue northward impacting the coast lines of Georgia and South Carolina before turning to the northwest over the weekend. The storm could bring a few clouds our way but rain showers are not expected as of now. We will continue to keep a very close eye on the storm for any potential impacts to our region, but as of now, that seems unlikely. The next update comes out from the National Hurricane Center will come out tonight at 7pm.

Wind gusts were reported over 120 MPH on Wednesday from the storm just south of Tampa.

The strongest winds over the next 36 hours will impact areas along the coastline near the Georgia and South Carolina border. Winds will also be quite intense around North Caroling on Friday as well.

Latest Forecast Cone from the National Hurricane Center as of Thursday evening.

Hurricane Warnings have been issued for South Carolina and tropical storm warnings are still out for northeast Florida as well as the coastline of North Carolina through Friday.

Hurricane Ian has been upgraded again to a category 1 hurricane after becoming a tropical storm Thursday morning. The winds are back up to 75 MPH again. The storm has gotten stronger again once it went back out into the Atlantic Ocean over water. The storm has brought 15-20″of rain across a large swath of West Florida already and a lot more rain is expected to come done still across the Carolina’s over the next 36 hours..

Here is a closer look at the rain forecast to impact South and North Carolina through Friday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Although we enjoyed a few fall like days during the middle of September, it looks like the last heat wave of the summer is over on September 22nd, just in time for the beginning of fall. Some of the coolest weather since last Spring will be hanging around this week. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September is typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been started out quiet but usually begin to heat up towards the beginning of fall and we are starting to monitor a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13