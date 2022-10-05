UofM Lambuth faculty celebrate repurposing of Sprague Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth Campus hosted a reopening celebration Wednesday.

The celebration was for the reopening of Sprague Hall.

Sprague was an old dorm that has been renovated to nursing clinical labs, offices, and study room facilities.

Dean Niles Reddick said in a Facebook post it was satisfying to see a building repurposed to meet needs at UofM Lambuth.

“We have more demand for nursing students, and in order to save West Tennessee and part of the country,” said Dean of Loewenberg College of Nursing Linda Haddad.

Right now there are 180 nursing students on the campus. Leaders say they plan to expand to 300.

