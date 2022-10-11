Milan police dept. holds coat drive

MILAN, Tenn. — A local police department is making sure children stay warm this winter.

The Milan police department is giving back to its community by hosting a coat drive.

Officers say it helps to build a relationship with the community, while also helping kids in need.

School resource officer Dominique Moore says the donations don’t have to be new, and anything helps.

“The reason why we do it obviously is to help the community and build a phenomenal relationship with the community,” Moore explained.

Moore says donations can be dropped off at Milan P.D. or city hall.