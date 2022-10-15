UT Martin prepares for Family Weekend

MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin plans to welcome families to campus.

According to information from the University of Tennessee at Martin, the college will welcome families for fun at the campus coming up next month.

The annual UTM Family Weekend will take place on November 4-6 at its main campus.

Several events are scheduled for the weekend including live entertainment, food trucks, talks with academic deans and city officials, tailgating, and the big UT Martin football game against Kennesaw State.

The package cost for parents and families is $30 each and will include a $5 voucher for the food trucks, general admission ticket to the game, and a $5 concession voucher, along with a long-sleeved t-shirt.

The package cost for UTM students is $20 but does not include the game ticket. UTM students gain free admission to the game with their student IDs.

For a full list of UTM Family Weekend events and to register online, click here. Registration is required by 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28.

To find out more information about the University of Tennessee at Martin, visit the website here.

