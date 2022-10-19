Aspell’s free ‘Soberstock’ event to celebrate freedom from addiction

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local addiction recovery center is holding a special event this weekend.

The Aspell Alumni Association will host “Soberstock” this Saturday, October 22 on Aspell’s campus in Jackson, located at 331 North Highland Avenue.

A family-focused event, Soberstock aims to give people in recovery a chance to celebrate their freedom from addiction with their loved ones and friends.

The free event will begin at 10 a.m. and feature a variety of activities to enjoy, including jump houses, games and face painting for kids, a cornhole tournament, DJ music, and more.

There will also be fundraisers to benefit client services, including a pie in the face event and a 50/50 raffle.

Additionally, four 15-minute AA/NA speakers will also share their experiences with attendees.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soda and water will be available for free with donations welcomed.

For more information, click here to visit the event’s Facebook page, or call (731) 427-7238. You can click here to learn more about Aspell.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.