Ep. 5 • Grape Stomp • 08-14-22

Benvenuto!

It’s time to kickoff Humboldt Crown Winery‘s grape harvest with a grape stomp. It’s a fun day of live music, great food, and the highlight… their 5th Annual Grape Stomp Competition. Teams of two people sign up to compete in the competition (pre-registration not required, just show up to sign up). It’s super fun, a little messy, and in keeping with tradition, awards will be handed out. Join your host, Lauren Lou Harper as she meets with Dawn Fallert, co-owner of Humboldt Crown Winery. This event was hosted Aug. 14, 2022.

For the latest In Good Company episode, click here.