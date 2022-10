Ep. 6 • Chester Co. BBQ Fest • 08-23-22

Come join in on the fun, community, and most importantly BBQ at the 44th Annual Chester Co. BBQ Fest with your host, Lauren “Lou” Harper. Meet with Blake Hopper, Executive Director of the Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce and plan to come next year. Hosted 08-23-22

