Ep. 7 • A Night in the Caribbean • 01-14-23

Join in on the fun at The Dream Center of Jackson’s A Night in the Caribbean with Lauren “Lou” Harper as we interview Stephanie Laffoon. A Night in the Caribbean was hosted on Jan. 14th. 2023 in Jackson, TN at The Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The Dream Center of Jackson’s A Night in the Caribbean is a charity event that promises to transport guests to the tropical island vibes of the Caribbean. The event aims to raise funds for The Dream Center of Jackson, a non-profit organization that provides support to women and their families in need, within the Jackson community. Guests can expect a night filled with lively music, delicious Caribbean cuisine, and exciting activities inspired by the island culture. The event is a chance for attendees to have fun while supporting a great cause and making a difference in the lives of those in need.

