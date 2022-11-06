Weak Showers and Patchy Fog Possible Overnight, Then Cooler By the End of the Week

Weather Update – Sunday, November 6, 2022 – 6:30 PM

TODAY:

Mostly sunny conditions began our day but cloud slowly began to move in. Highs in the 70’s were seen but are quickly dropping back into the 60’s and upper 50’s for lows. Overnight, showers are expected to kick up again and continue into the morning. This could leave to patchy fog into the morning hours.

TOMORROW:

By tomorrow morning, showers continue with a few storms possible as well along a stationary front. After these taper off in the afternoon, temperatures should reach back into the mid 70’s. Partly cloudy skies stick around overnight with lows in the mid 50’s. By Tuesday, temps are still in the mid to upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight, lows drop into the upper 50’s with a steady breeze

THIS WEEK:

This continues Wednesday with upper 70’s for highs and lower 50’s for lows. Clouds will return to the area later in the afternoon, bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will also pick up into the upper single digits to lower teens. Thursday, another cold front is expected to enter the region. Ahead of this, we’ll deal with some very windy conditions and temperatures in the lower 70’s. Lows drop into the 40s early Friday morning. By the afternoon, a cold front should pass that could bring a few spare showers but at the moment, no storm threat. Highs only reach into the 60’s with wind speeds in the teens on on Friday afternoon.

Overnight temps may drop into the 30’s and near freezing. Saturday afternoon is chilly with highs only in the 40’s and wind speeds around 10-15 mph. Wind chill could be in the 30’s and 40’s for most of the afternoon. By the evening, 20’s arrive for lows and wind chills in the teens are possible by Sunday morning.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com