TBI: Two indicted in 2021 murder

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment and arrest of two people in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville.

Around 1:25 a.m. on January 10, 2021, Terry was shot while standing in her driveway in the 800 block of McBride Street

She succumbed to her injuries on January 13.

During the almost two-year investigation, agents developed information that identified Michelle Basham, of Tiptonville, and Jared A. Scott, of Ridgely, as the people responsible for Terry’s death.

Monday, a Lake County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Basham and Scott with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Basham was taken into custody and booked into the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bond.

Scott, who is currently in custody in the Dyer County Jail on unrelated charges, was notified of the new charges.

