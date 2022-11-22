Expert shares how to find the right tech gift

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Christmas right around the corner, many are searching for the perfect gift.

And if it seems like just about everyone is shopping for gadgets this holiday season, it’s because we are.

According to the Consumer Technology Association, more than 60% of Americans – about 191 million people – plan to give someone a tech-present this year.

Finding the right tech gift and staying within your budget can be challenging.

Tech and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey shared gift and budgeting ideas for the holiday season.

She also spoke about classic gadgets that never go out of style.

“Paperwhite Kids is the perfect option for kids, and it’s purpose built for reading, which means there are no distractions from other apps, games, or videos. And with Amazon Kids Plus, kids get access to thousands of books at their fingertips from timeless classics to the most recent popular titles,” Humphrey said.

Rosetta Stone also has unique gift ideas for those who value “experience” over “stuff.”

