FHU hosts 58th annual benefit dinner

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University held their 58th annual Benefit Dinner on Friday.

The event featured quarterback Kurt Warner, the winner of the 34th Super Bowl.

The event, once again, featured Christmas in the Commons as well, with carriage rides, carols, and shopping in the merry market.

Red Steagall and the Bunkhouse Boys provided entertainment for the event.

The dinner is the university’s largest single-night fundraiser, generating more than $1 million annually to help students attend the university.

Vice President for Community Engagement Dave Clouse says this event is vital since almost all of the university’s students receive financial aid.

