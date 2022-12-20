Two injured in East Tennessee train derailment

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A train derailment in East Tennessee around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday left two people injured.

The Tennessee Department of Transportations says that a Norfolk Southern train hit a bridge beam that was being carried by a tractor trailer to a construction site, leading to the derailment in Collegedale near Chattanooga.

The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security on Facebook says two Norfolk Southern employees were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

They say three locomotives and 10 railroad cars came off of the track and slammed into each other.

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says that the driver of the tractor trailer was attempting to turn onto a nearby road, but was unable to turn before the light turned green.

TDOT says that the crash is under investigation, and that roads in the area face a “lengthy” closure.

