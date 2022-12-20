Upcoming winter weather brings last minute shoppers to stores

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the final days of the holidays quickly approaching, shoppers are looking for a place to get those last minute gifts.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a store known for their easy shopping ideas for this mother and daughter duo.

“We’re in here because we have a lot of guy stuff to get, and it’s really hard to find guy stuff. So we came in here, hopefully, to find fishing, hunting, team, sports, that kind of thing,” said Dawn Marie.

“I feel like Academy is the good guy spot to buy gifts,” said Brooke Siler.

With the cold weather coming in before Christmas, some shoppers are making plans to shop a little earlier to avoid potential weather interruptions.

“The last minute shoppers usually buy the big things because they’re difficult to hide,” said Steve Johnson, the Store Director at Academy Sports and Outdoors. “Your bicycles, your exercise equipment, those things are difficult to hide from children and folks. A lot of the last minute stuff is big bulky items.”

“Initially, we had planned to come like Wednesday or Thursday, and you know, probably Friday too. We thought we better get it done,” Marie said. “She’s home from college. So we’re just spending the day together enjoying our Christmas shopping.”

Multiple stores have chosen to update their hours to match the holiday season and help customers to find those last minute gifts.

Stores like, Academy, Target, Ross and Kohl’s close by midnight through Friday. And some close earlier on Christmas Eve.

