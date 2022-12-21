City of Henderson to open warming shelter on Thursday

HENDERSON, Tenn. — As temperatures reach dangerously low levels this weekend, the City of Henderson is helping those in need stay warm.

Mayor Bobby King announces a 24-hour warming shelter will open beginning Thursday.

According to Mayor King, the shelter is open to anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the upcoming cold front.

Mayor King says the purpose is to help prevent death and injury from exposure to the elements.

The warming shelter is being set up in the classroom on the second floor of City Hall, located at 121 Crook Avenue.

Madison, Hardin and Henderson Counties are also offering resources to stay warm this weekend. Click here for more information.

For more news in the Henderson area, click here.