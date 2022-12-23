Donations needed to help Jackson’s homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. — As winter weather conditions worsen, one group of volunteers are looking out for those left out in the cold.

The Jackson-Madison County Humanitarian Relief Volunteers need your help.

While they have secured locations to house the homeless, there is still work to be done in order to keep them fed. Volunteers say anything can help.

“We can use cereal, milk, anything ready to eat. It would be great. Anything to make sandwiches. If you want to cook a meal, I’ve had a few cooking meals. They can drop the meals off here, we’ll get them distributed, and get them to all the rooms. All you have to do is drop in the lobby. That’s all you have to do,” said Martha Priddy, the founder of Jackson-Madison County Humanitarian Relief Volunteers.

If you’d like to make a donation or know someone in need of a place to stay, Jackson-Madison County Humanitarian Relief Volunteers has rooms at the Jackson Inn along the Bypass, Executive Inn on Highland, and Roadway Inn on Hollywood.

