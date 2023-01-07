Rainy & Cloudy Day Across West TN, On and Off Showers Throughout Next Week
Saturday Morning Forecast Update
TONIGHT:
Showers will last until tomorrow, clearing out around noon. Expect a few rumbles of thunder in the overnight hours. Tonight’s lows will fall down to the low 40s and Sunday night lows will fall down again into the mid 30s. The winds will shift from the south to the northwest this weekend after the front moves through.
NEXT WEEK:
We are expecting a nice sunny day on Monday with highs reaching the mid 50s and dropping down to around 40° by Tuesday morning. A weak front may try to clip us on Tuesday and bring a shower or two but we are not expecting much from that system. Highs on Tuesday with reach the mid 50s and we should drop a few degree into the low 50s for Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be a transitional day in between systems with partly cloudy skies. The next chance for heavy rain or storms looks to be returning on Thursday. We will be watching things closely in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center as Thursday could bring some bigger storms with the front.
FINAL THOUGHT:
We had a warm start to 2023 as we were well above average for this time of year. We’ve slowly cooled down to temperatures that are average (40s-50s) for January. This week we’ll look at lots of off and on showers, possibility for storms towards the end of the week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.
