Rainy & Cloudy Day Across West TN, On and Off Showers Throughout Next Week

Make sure to take an umbrella and/or rain jacket with you as you head out today!Rainy & cloudy day all across West Tennessee. Showers will last all day into early tomorrow eventually clearing out by Sunday afternoon. Highs in the 50s for this weekend. Low around mid 40s. Here’s a look at your weekend forecast.

TODAY: Another round of rain showers have made their way into West Tennessee. Highs for today will reach the lower 50s before a cold front passes cooling us down a little. Clouds will increase during the day with rain likely and clouds stick around throughout Sunday morning. The timing and location of the highest rain amounts look to be lower end between 1/10th to around 1/2 of an inch in the higher areas and we are expecting the rain to clear out by the morning hours on Monday.

TONIGHT:

Showers will last until tomorrow, clearing out around noon. Expect a few rumbles of thunder in the overnight hours. Tonight’s lows will fall down to the low 40s and Sunday night lows will fall down again into the mid 30s. The winds will shift from the south to the northwest this weekend after the front moves through.

NEXT WEEK:

We are expecting a nice sunny day on Monday with highs reaching the mid 50s and dropping down to around 40° by Tuesday morning. A weak front may try to clip us on Tuesday and bring a shower or two but we are not expecting much from that system. Highs on Tuesday with reach the mid 50s and we should drop a few degree into the low 50s for Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be a transitional day in between systems with partly cloudy skies. The next chance for heavy rain or storms looks to be returning on Thursday. We will be watching things closely in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center as Thursday could bring some bigger storms with the front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We had a warm start to 2023 as we were well above average for this time of year. We’ve slowly cooled down to temperatures that are average (40s-50s) for January. This week we’ll look at lots of off and on showers, possibility for storms towards the end of the week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Michelle Diaz

Storm Team 7 ForecasterTwitter – @WBBJ7Michelle

Facebook – Michelle Diaz – WBBJ 7

Email – mdiazsanchez@wbbjtv.com