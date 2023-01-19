New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources.

According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey.

Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis.

Her work experience includes her work as a Assistant District Attorney with the 26th Judicial District, a staff attorney with West Tennessee Legal Services, and being an appointee to the Board of Judicial Conduct by the governor.

“My entire career has been dedicated to public service and improving the lives of residents of this

community. I am honored to serve the citizens of Madison County in this role and grateful to Mayor

Massey for this opportunity,” Smith said.

The release says that her duties will include human resource management, activities, and staff development.

“Madison County has the good fortune of being home to a number of world-class professionals. Terica possesses managerial talent and a tested legal mind,” Massey said. “Her expertise will be valuable to my office, the Madison Courthouse, and the community.”

You can read the full news release from Madison County here.

