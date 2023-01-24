Jackson-Madison Co. School Board holds first meetings of 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board held their first meetings of 2023 on Tuesday.

Various committees met to discuss their plans for the remainder of this school year, and future plans for the upcoming school years.

There are two school board members in every committee, as well as deputy superintendents, and other staff.

Cyber security was a big topic of discussion, as well as adding sign language as a choice for a foreign language credit, and also expanding the athletics for local middle schools by adding baseball were also discussed.

“This is work that the system is doing,” said board member Jason Compton. “And the school board members are here to support that. And to bring back anything that we need to do as a body as far as policy goes or changes, uh, to the board as a whole.”

The school board and its committees will continue to meet throughout the week.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.