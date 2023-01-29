Smokey Robinson, “King of Motown,” to release new solo album

NEW YORK (AP) – It’s been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson’s last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon.

Robinson says he will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28. “Gasms” features new songs produced and written by Robinson himself.

The former vice president of Motown Records released his last collaborative album, “Smokey & Friends,” nine years ago.

The upcoming album’s first single “If We Don’t Have Each Other” is already available for streaming.

Robinson will soon be honored alongside fellow Motown icon Berry Gordy as the 2023 “Persons Of The Year” at the Recording Academy’s annual MusiCares event.

