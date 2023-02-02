Stay cautious as ice melts

JACKSON, Tenn. — What are some of the dangers as the icy weather melts away?

Even though the ice is melting on the roads and on bridges, there are still some dangers that can come from this weather.

We asked people how they are dealing with the weather and its issues.

“I haven’t seen as much this year as I did last year. Last year, they fell quite a bit. I cut trees for a living, so I’m very conscious with that. But I would be very aware of my surroundings and look up before I park my car somewhere,” said Jack Sinclair, a Madison County resident.

Ice melting and falling from trees or poles can be very dangerous. The ice could potentially cause damage to your vehicle, or even fall and land on you.

“No, not really, not had any problems. Only thing maybe something blowing off the truck and coming back or something like that. But we haven’t seen any limbs falling, no ice falling. No problems actually,” said Lee Munz, a Madison County resident.

Just because you have not seen anything too dangerous yet, does not mean it could not happen. Always be aware of the surroundings and be mindful of potentially dangerous areas.

As the sun comes out on Friday, this danger should be coming to an end. However, people need to remain aware of the road conditions over bridges and be aware of potential areas where ice and tree limbs could fall.

Find live radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and more in the WBBJ Weather app.